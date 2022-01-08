Stoke City vs Leyton Orient prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Stoke City host Leyton Orient at the Bet365 Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Stoke City are currently 8th in the EFL Championship. Michael O'Neill's side have faltered of late, having only won one of their last six games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Leyton.

Leyton Orient have also been in inconsistent form, having won only two of their last six games across all competitions.

Kenny Jackett's side are currently 10th in League Two and will be heading into the game off the back of two consecutive losses. They will look to bounce back with a win against Stoke on Sunday.

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the two sides have faced each other in over a decade and the second time in the 21st century.

Their previous meeting was a League Cup clash in 2009, which Stoke City came away from as 1-0 winners thanks to Dave Kitson's goal in the 94th minute of the game.

Stoke City Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Leyton Orient Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient Team News

Souttar will be a huge miss for Stoke

Stoke City

Stoke will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson are all out injured.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, Jordan Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leyton Orient

Leyton have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Tranmere last time out. Jackett will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Leyton Orient Predicted XI (4-5-1): Lawrence Vigouroux; Shadrach Ogie, Adam Thompson, Daniel Happe, Jayden Sweeny; Matt Young, Aaron Drinan, Craig Clay, Dan Kemp, Connor Wood; Harry Smith

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form recently, it's hard to image Stoke City losing the game on Sunday.

We predict Stoke will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Leyton Orient

