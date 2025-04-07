Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Luton Town square off at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday. The Hatters have won their last two away matches and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling as they look to salvage their season.

Stoke City failed to pull clear of the Championship danger zone as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium last weekend.

With that result, the Potters have failed to taste victory in five consecutive away games — claiming one point from a possible 15 — a run that has put their league status under threat.

Stoke City have picked up 43 points from their 40 Championship matches so far to sit 20th in the league standings, two points above the dreaded bottom three.

Elsewhere, Luton Town continued their late push for survival as they held on for a 1-1 draw against title-chasing Leeds United at Kenilworth Road last time out.

The Hatters have gone four back-to-back games without defeat — claiming two wins and two draws — having managed just one win from the 15 matches preceding this run.

With 39 points from 40 matches, Luton Town are currently 23rd in the Championship table, two points behind 21st-placed Derby County just outside the relegation zone.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Luton have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Stoke City are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight home matches in the league, claiming four wins and three draws since late December.

Luton have failed to win 16 of their last 18 away matches across all competitions, losing 15 and claiming one draw since mid-September.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction

Stoke City and Luton Town find themselves separated by just four points in the relegation picture and will be looking to get one over the other on Tuesday as they push for survival.

However, we predict the Potters will make the most of their home advantage and see off Luton, who have struggled to get going on the road.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Luton Town

Stoke City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stoke City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Luton’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

