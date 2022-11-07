Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022 

Stoke City will welcome Luton Town to the Bet 365 Stadium in a rescheduled EFL Championship fixture on Tuesday (November 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City at home on Saturday. Scott Hogan and Harlee Dean scored in either half to give the visitors a two-goal lead, before Lewis Baker netted a consolation from the spot.

The defeat left the Potters in 19th spot, and they have 22 points to show for their efforts after 22 games.

Luton, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Blackpool. Luke Berry's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win propelled the Hatters to eighth spot in the standings with 29 points, and they're just two points behind the playoff spots.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 48 occasions. Stoke have 21 wins to Luton's 12.

The two teams have clashed on 48 occasions. Stoke have 21 wins to Luton's 12. Their most recent meeting in February saw Luton claim a 2-1 away victory.

Stoke have lost four of their last five league games.

Luton have won four and drawn one of their last six away games.

Luton's last five away games have seen at one team fail to score.

The team at home has won just one of their last five head-to-head clashes,

Stoke have won just one of their last eight home games and have the second-worst home record in the league this season.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction

Stoke have not had the best of starts to their Championship campaign, leaving them flundering dangerously close to the drop zone. The Potters are just two points above the relegation zone, with their poor home form playing a key role in their struggles.

Luton Town FC @LutonTown



The best of the blocks at Blackpool!



#COYH Access 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗱.The best of the blocks at Blackpool! Access 𝗱𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲𝗱. ⛔The best of the blocks at Blackpool! 💪#COYH https://t.co/KwprGGLM6W

Luton, by contrast, have been impressive on their travels and have the second-best away record in the league, which has put them in contention for the playoffs. They should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Luton Town

Stoke City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Luton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes