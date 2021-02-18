Stoke City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City will look to build on their mid-week victory when they host Luton Town at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

The Potters ended their winless run after 10 games by defeating Sheffield Wednesday at home following a late strike from Steven Fletcher. That result cut embattled manager Michael O'Neill some slack.

They remain ninth in the table but have played one game more than Barnsley, who are just a position adrift of them but level on points.

So a slip-up in this game could prove costly. Fortunately for them, Luton are in a worse run of form right now.

With just one win from their last five games, the Hatters are languishing in 15th position, but only by virtue of having played a game more than QPR below them.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

In 45 games, Stoke City have won 19 times while Luton Town have claimed the spoils on 11 occasions, the last of which came way back in December 2000.

Earlier this season, Stoke City beat Luton Town 2-0.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Stoke City vs Luton Town Team News

Stoke City

Nathan Collins sustained a foot injury in the last game and will be sidelined for some time. Manager O'Neill does not have any other absentees.

Injured: Nathan Collins

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

“Nathan has a fracture in his foot, which will probably keep him out for a large part of the remainder of the season to be honest."



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Nathan! 👊#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 17, 2021

Luton Town

Tom Lockyer might have to sit out the game after developing ankle problems in the last match. Meanwhile, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu must proceed with caution as he's just one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Tom Lockyer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Tommy Smith, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Morgan Fox; Joe Allen, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, James McClean; Steven Fletcher.

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga; Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Glen Rea; Danny Hylton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kevin Naismith; Sam Nombe.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction

Stoke City's long unbeaten record against Luton Town will give them a psychological edge in this fixture.

Meanwhile, the advantage of playing on home soil will further tilt the balance in their favor. We're going with a narrow victory for the Potters.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Luton Town