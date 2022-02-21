Stoke City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Stoke City host Luton Town at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night.

Stoke City played out a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City last time out. After falling behind in the first 15 minutes of the game, the Potters leveled the scores and then took the lead just after the restart before losing that lead minutes later. Tyrese Campbell scored both goals for the hosts, matching his goal tally for the entirety of the league season prior.

The home team sit 13th in the league table with 44 points picked up so far and will be looking to pick up all three points this week.

Luton Town are steadily increasing their pace in pursuit of promotion. They shook off a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City earlier in the month and went on to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in their last game.

Luton Town sit eighth in the league table with 48 points from 31 games. They are just two points away from the promotion playoff spots and will be looking to make an entry with a win at Stoke on Wednesday.

Stoke City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 47 meetings between Stoke City and Luton Town. The hosts have won 21 of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been 15 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. Stoke City won the game 1-0.

Stoke City Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Stoke City vs Luton Town Team News

Stoke City

Ben Wilmot came off injured against Birmingham City last weekend and is expected to miss Wednesday's game as a result. Tommy Smith should replace the 22-year-old in the starting XI.

Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar and Abdallah Sima are all injured as well.

Injured: Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley and Jordan Clark are all injured and are not expected to play this week.

Injured: Luke Berry, Sonny Bradley, Jordan Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik (GK); Tommy Smith, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Tymon; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown, Jaden Philogene-Bidace

Luton Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jed Steer (GK); Kal Naismith, Gabriel Osho, Tom Lockyer; Amari'i Bell, Pelly Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, James Bree; Admiral Muskwe; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome

Stoke City vs Luton Town Prediction

Stoke City are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have scored 10 goals in that run. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hoping they can maximize their home advantage on Wednesday.

Luton Town have lost just one of their last seven games and two of their last 13 across all competitions. Both teams are playing well at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Luton Town

