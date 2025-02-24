Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Middlesbrough lock horns at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday.

Ad

Stoke continue to struggle in the bottom half of the Championship, as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. The Potters have lost three of their last four matches across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a shootout defeat to Cardiff City.

With 35 points from 33 matches, Stoke are 19th in the Championships, five points above the relegation zone.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough were left empty handed yet again, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at the Ashton Gate Stadium last weekend. Michael Carrick’s men have lost five games on the bounce, conceding 11 goals and scoring five since a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on January 21.

Middlesbrough have picked up 44 points from 33 matches to sit 13th in the points table, level on points with 14th-placed Queens Park Rangers.

Ad

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Middlesbrough have 44 wins from their last 108 meetings with Stoke, who have won 39 times.

Middlesbrough are on a run of four consecutive away defeats and have won one of their last eight road outings, losing five, since December 6.

Stoke have won two of their last six Championship home matches, losing once, since December.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The last seven meetings between Stoke and Middlesbrough have produced a combined 21 goals, so anticipate an action-packed contest. Middlesbrough’s form has been nothing to write home about, but they should hold out for a share of the spoils.

Ad

Prediction: Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback