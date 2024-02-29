Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Stoke City will host Middlesbrough at the bet365 stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have failed to impress in the Championship this season and currently find themselves fighting for survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City in their last match, sitting two goals down before Bae Jun-Ho halved the deficit late in the first half to record his maiden goal for the club.

Stoke City sit 22nd in the league table with just 35 points from 34 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and begin picking up important points starting this weekend

Middlesbrough have struggled for form of late and are falling behind in the race for the playoffs. They were beaten 2-0 by newly-promoted Plymouth last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 13th place with 44 points picked up so far and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win this weekend.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 105 meetings between Stoke and Middlesbrough. The home side have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won 43 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Potters have scored 31 goals in the English Championship this season. Only Rotherham United (30) and Sheffield Wednesday (28) have scored fewer.

Seven of Middlesbrough's 13 league wins this season have come on the road.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Stoke are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last 11 home matches and could struggle here.

Middlesbrough have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last seven. They have, however, won three of their last four away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)