Stoke City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City’s win against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek takes them within a point of the top six going into the weekend – the closest they have been all season.

Ten points in their last five games has set the tone ahead of a busy December and they will now have their eyes securely fixed on breaking into the playoffs by Christmas.

Middlesbrough share those aspirations and are two points away from the top six.

They have the joint-best defensive record in the league (10), a factor that could come into play in this game.

Good away win last night. Was great to see some fans back in grounds, hopefully not too long before we get our fans back! @stokecity 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/62biBg0CZk — Morgan Fox (@MA_Fox) December 3, 2020

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-head

Stoke have not beaten Middlesbrough in their last four games, and are currently on a three-game losing streak against them.

Stoke's last victory against this weekend's opponents came in the Premier League in 2017. That was at home, as they are this weekend.

At least one team has kept a clean sheet in four of the last five face-offs, all of them league encounters.

There has been an astonishing 97 meetings since their first fixture way back in 1902, Stoke winning 34 of those and Middlesbrough claiming victory on 41 occasions.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Steven Fletcher and John Obi Mikel were not included in the matchday squad in midweek and look likely to miss this one too.

However, both Ryan Shawcross and James Chester returned to the set-up, with the latter making the starting lineup – which he could do again.

Injured: Joe Allen , Thibauld Verlinden, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Steven Fletcher, Jordan Thompson

Doubtful: John Obi Mikel

Suspended: None

Duncan Watmore will likely be given the nod following his winning brace against Swansea in midweek.

Meanwhile, Britt Assombalonga could return to the starting XI after being left out on Wednesday evening.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Danny Batth, James Chester, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Sam Clucas, James McClean, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Sam Vokes

Middlesbrough predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Marcus Tavernier, Marvin Johnson, Britt Assombalonga, Duncan Watmore

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Neil Warnock knows how to churn out a result, especially when his team have their back against the wall.

Boro will find it tough during their visit to Staffordshire but a smash-and-grab win is what the visitors will likely record on Saturday.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Middlesbrough