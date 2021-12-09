Stoke City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City and Middlesbrough square off at the bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Potters are looking to build on their 2-0 victory over QPR in their last match after losing consecutively to Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

With 10 wins and 34 points from 21 games, Michael O'Neill's side are sixth in the league standings, three places above the Boro.

They're aiming for a third win on the trot for just the second time this season as their revival under Chris Wilder continues.

A stuttering start to the season saw Neil Warnock given the boot last month. Middlesbrough have since climbed up from 14th to ninth in the table, collecting seven points in four games under their new manager.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

There have been exactly 100 clashes between the sides before, with Middlesbrough winning 42% of them.

Stoke City aren't far behind with 36, including a 1-0 victory in this fixture last December.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Stoke City

Assistant manager Dean Holden has revealed that Romaine Sawyers is an injury doubt for Saturday after limping off with a thigh injury in their last game.

Tyrese Campbell was also withdrawn in the second half of their game against QPR but he's allayed fears about the fitness of the striker.

Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Jordan Thompson and Josef Bursik are long-term absentees.

Injured: Romaine Sawyers, Harry Souttar, Josef Bursik, Nick Powell, Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough

Lee Peltier is out for a month with an injury while Marcus Browne, Darnell Fisher and Grant Hall join him on the sidelines.

Injured: Lee Peltier, Marcus Browne, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Stoke City (5-3-2): Adam Davies; Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot, Morgan Fox, Josh Tymon; Mario Vrancic, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown.

Middlesbrough (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Sol Bamba; Isaiah Jones, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Marc Bola; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar.

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

It's a battle between two good attacking sides with some real quality on paper.

Given the near identical record of these sides in the league so far, it's difficult to predict the outcome of the clash.

However, we're putting our money on a draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Shardul Sant