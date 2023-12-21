Stoke City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win go head-to-head in round 23 of the EFL Championship as Stoke City play host to Millwall on Saturday.

With just one point separating the sides in the bottom half of the table, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the bet365 Stadium this weekend.

Stoke City failed to find their feet last Sunday, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

Paul Gallagher’s men have now gone eight straight matches without a win, losing four and claiming four draws since a 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough on October 28.

With 23 points from 22 matches, Stoke are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, one point and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Elsewhere, Millwall were left spitting feathers last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town after giving up their lead in the 97th minute.

Joe Edwards’ side are currently on a six-match winless run, picking up just two points from a possible 18 since a 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on November 11.

While Millwall will be looking to find their feet, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are currently on a three-match losing streak.

Stoke City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 60 meetings between the sides, Stoke City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up one fewer win since their first encounter in November 1928, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Edwards’ men are on a three-match winning streak against Stoke City and are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 meetings since April 2019.

The Potters are without a win in their last four home matches, picking up just two points from a possible 12 since claiming successive victories over Sunderland and Leeds in October.

Millwall are on a three-match losing streak away from home, conceding seven goals and scoring three since November's 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke City vs Millwall Prediction

Looking at recent results between Stoke City and Millwall, we anticipate a cagey affair at the bet365 Stadium this weekend.

We predict both sides will take a cautious approach to the game and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Millwall

Stoke City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last 10 clashes)