Stoke City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25 2023 

Stoke City will welcome Millwall to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 34 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away victory over Swansea City on Tuesday. Morgan Whittaker gave the Swans an early lead in the second minute, but Josh Laurent scored a quickfire brace to put his side ahead by the 19th minute. Lewis Baker stepped off the bench to score in injury time and help the Potters leave Wales with maximum points.

Millwall also came from behind to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw against Burnley on home turf. Ashley Barnes put the Clarets ahead with his second goal in as many matches in the 51st minute. Tom Bradshaw's 18-minute cameo in the second half saw him score the equalizer in the 85th minute.

The draw saw the Lions drop to fifth spot with 50 points to show for their efforts in 32 games. Stoke City sit in 17th spot, having garnered 40 points from 33 matches.

Stoke City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Stoke City lead 23-20, while 15 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2022 when Millwall claimed a 2-0 home win.

Millwall have dropped just two points in matches where they scored first this season.

Stoke City have conceded eight goals in the opening 10 minutes this season, the joint-most in the league.

Stoke City are aiming to register successive home wins for the first time this season. They are also without consecutive league wins since October 2022.

Millwall's last four away games have been decided by a lone goal margin, with three games ending 1-0.

Stoke City vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall impressively registered four points from their last two games, which came against the top two in the table. This will put Gary Rowett's side in a confident mood as they aim to complete the double against Stoke City.

The Potters have struggled for consistency throughout the season, although they have kept a clean sheet in their last three home games suggesting defensive resoluteness.

Millwall's games this season have largely been tight affairs, and we expect more of the same in a narrow win for the visitors.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Millwall

Stoke City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

