Stoke City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

With the EFL Championship heading down the home stren, Stoke City and Millwall lock horns at the bet365 Stadium on Monday.

Both sides are in a heated race for the promotion playoffs place and are separated only by goal difference in the EFL Championship standings.

A rejuvenated Stoke City made it three games unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Bristol City on Friday.

Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher scored in each half to hand Michael O'Neill's men a second straight win and their 14th of the season.

The Potters have now picked up seven points from nine, and this slight resurgence has seen them move into 11th place on the log. They are now eight points adrift of Reading in the final playoff spot.

Like the hosts, Millwall made it two wins on the trot last time out after grabbing a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rotherham United.

In a game where the Millers saw red, Jed Wallace's 64th-minute strike was all that separated both sides at the Den.

This was the visitors' fourth win in six games and they will aim to build on this impressive run as they take on Stoke City, who are right on their tails.

Advertisement

Stoke City vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Stoke City have been the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, picking up 22 wins from 54 matches. Millwall have secured 17 wins, while it has ended in draws on 15 different occasions.

However, both sides have been almost inseparable in recent times, with three of their last four meetings ending in goalless draws.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Stoke City vs Millwall Team News

Stoke City

Stoke City will be without a few key players as they have a relatively long absentee list.

Joe Allen and Nathan Collins are both out indefinitely with long-term injuries, while the participation of Sam Clucas, Morgan Fox and Jordan Cousins is in doubt.

Injuries: Joe Allen, Nathan Collins

Doubtful: Sam Clucas, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins

Suspensions: None

Millwall

Millwall will head into this tie without the services of Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld through injury.

They are joined by Ryan Leonard, who picked up an ankle injury in February.

Injured: Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Maikel Kieftenbeld

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Angus Gunn; Danny Batth; Harry Souttar; James Chester; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen; Rabbi Matondo; Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, George Evans; Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

Stoke City vs Millwall Prediction

Coming off consecutive wins, both sides will be aiming to build on these results and maintain their fine form.

However, the hosts have looked the better side in recent weeks and we fancy them to secure this victory.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Millwall