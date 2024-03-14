Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Stoke City will host Norwich City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult campaign but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as the regular season runs to an end. They picked up a hard-fought but well-deserved 2-1 win over Preston North End last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before Luke McNally scored a late winner.

Stoke City sit 19th in the Championship standings with 41 points from 37 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap here.

Norwich City are playing well at the moment and continue their push for playoff football. They thrashed last-placed Rotherham United 5-0 in their last match with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Gabriel Sara, who netted a brace.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with 58 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to the tally come Saturday.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 competitive meetings between Stoke and Norwich. Both sides have won 21 games apiece while their other 18 matchups have ended in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games.

The Canaries are the fourth-highest-scoring in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 66.

Stoke have scored 35 goals in the English second tier this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday and last-placed Rotherham United (30) have scored fewer.

Nine of Norwich's 13 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction

Stoke have won two of their last three games after losing six of their seven games prior. However, they have won just twice on home turf since last November and could struggle here.

Norwich have lost just one of their last eight league games and come into this one in good form. Despite their recent struggles on the road, the Canaries are the better side ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Norwich City

Stoke City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)