Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023

Stoke City and Norwich City square off at the Bet365 Stadium in round 38 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 18).

Having won their three previous meetings, Alex Neil’s men will set out to complete a second consecutive league double over the Potters.

Stoke were denied a third consecutive league win for the first time this year, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough in midweek.

Before that, the Potters won 5-1 at Sunderland on March 4 before seeing off Blackburn Rovers 3-2 at home six days later. Stoke are 14th in the standings, having picked up 47 points from 37 games.

Meanwhile, Norwich failed to return to winning ways last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town.

That followed a 1-0 loss against Sunderland on March 12, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

With 56 points from 37 games, Norwich are seventh in the league table, four points off sixth-placed Millwall in the final playoff spot.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from their last 58 meetings, Stoke hold a slight upper hand in the fixture

Norwich have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

The Canaries are on a three-game winning streak against Stoke and are unbeaten in their last four meetings since a 1-0 loss in October 2018.

Stoke are unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up two wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss on February 25.

Norwich have managed just one win in their last four away games, losing once and claiming two draws since February.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction

Considering recent results between the sides, Norwich are slight favourites to come out on top. However, the Canaries have suffered a dip in form, so the Potters will look to take advantage. An even contest with a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Norwich City

Stoke City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight encounters.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Norwich’s last six games.)

