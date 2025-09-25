Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Stoke City lock horns with Norwich City on matchday seven of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers last weekend. Despite dominating possession (65%), the Potters were profligate up front (1/7 shots on target) as they were drowned by a Harvey Vale 75th-minute winner at Loftus Road.

Despite a second defeat in three games, Robins' side are the closest challengers to leaders Middlesbrough, with 12 points from six outings, winning four, trailing Boro by four points.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Norwich are also coming off a loss, a surprise 3-2 defeat at newly promoted Wrexham. The Canaries led at half-time, thanks to Jack Stacey's 39th-minute opener, but the hosts turned the tables after the break.

A 12-minute John Windass brace either side of Ryan Longman's 54th-minute strike put Wrexham firmly in the driver's seat. Although Jovon Makama pulled one back for Norwich in the second minute of stoppage time, it was too little too late as they lost to Wrexham for only the second time.

The defeat snapped a two-game unbeaten streak for the Canaries, winning one, as they find themselves 15th in the points table, with seven points from six games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Norwich Championship skirmish at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, Norwich lead Stoke 23-21, winning their last matchup 4-2 at home in the Championship in February.

The Canaries are unbeaten in nine games against Stoke, all in the Championship, winning six.

The Potters have won three of their five home games this season, including the last one, losing two.

Norwich are unbeaten in five road outings across competitions since the previous campaign, winning three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: L-W-L-L-W; Norwich: L-D-W-L-L

Stoke City vs Norwich City prediction

The two teams have had different starts to the new campaign. While both lost in the EFL Cup second round, they have fared differently in the league. Stoke are the closest challengers to early leaders Middlesbrough, while Norwich are just two points above the relegation zone.

The Canaries, though, enjoy a haed-to-head advantage over Stoke and have dominated recent meetings, having not lost in nine games since a 1-0 Championship home defeat in October 2018.

Hence, despite their slightly underwhelming start to the season, expect Norwich to return with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Norwich City

Stoke City vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both sides have netted in their last two meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last three matchups have had at least two goals.)

