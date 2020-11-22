Stoke City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City have climbed to seventh on the EFL Championship standings and are now within touching distance of league leaders Norwich City as the two lock horns at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday. They overcame a strong challenge from Huddersfield on Saturday, beating the Terriers 4-3.

Carel Eiting opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 24th minute before Tyrese Campbell's quickfire brace put Stoke ahead. Isaac Mbenza restored parity for Huddersfield before Richard Stearman's own goal helped restore Stoke City's lead right on the stroke of half-time.

Samuel Raymond Clucas made it 4-2 before Naby Sarr pulled one more back for Huddersfield. Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Middlesbrough 1-0 thanks to Teemu Pukki's goal from the spot. Grant Hanley turned in yet another impressive performance for the Canaries.

Waking up on a Sunday morning and looking at the table... pic.twitter.com/Q1BLEl4HlW — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 22, 2020

Norwich City are undefeated in eight games and are currently sitting on top of the table. But there's a pack of six teams including their Tuesday opponents chasing them who are within three points of them. As such, this is what we traditionally call a 'six-pointer'.

Stoke City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Stoke City and Norwich City have clashed 55 times till date. Stoke City have won 21 of these meetings. Norwich City have been victorious on 17 occasions. 17 matches have ended in draws.

The last time that these two sides met was in April 2019 and Stoke City won the teams played a 2-2 draw. In fact, Stoke City are undefeated in the last five meetings between the two sides.

Stoke City form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Norwich City form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Stoke City vs Norwich City Team News

Joe Allen is nearing a return for Stoke City but will not be available against the Canaries. Goalkeeper Adam Davies is also out till January owing to an MCL injury. Kevin Wimmer and Moritz Bauer are suspended for the game.

Injuries: Joe Allen and Adam Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Norwich City are without the likes of Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell.

Injuries: Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Stoke City vs Norwich City Predicted Lineups

Stoke City predicted XI (4-4-2): Josef Bursik, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, Jacob Browne, Clucas, John Obi Mikel, Tyrese Campbell, Nick Powell, Steven Fletcher

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Marco Stiepermann, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Stoke City vs Norwich City Prediction

This one really could go eitherway. But given how Stoke City have let in a lot of goals and Norwich City have been the more consistent side of late, we're going to go with the Canaries.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Norwich City