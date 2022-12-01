Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips December 2nd 2022 

Stoke City will face Nottingham Forest at the Loughborough University Stadium on Friday in a friendly clash between the two English sides.

Stoke City have had a largely underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with nearly half the season gone. They were beaten 2-0 by West Bromwich Albion in their last game before the international break.

The Potters will host Cardiff City on their return to competitive action next month and will be looking to begin their preparations for the game this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have not had the best of campaigns either, struggling to adapt on their return to the top flight. However, they hit a good patch just before the World Cup, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup before beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League days later.

The Reds will be hoping to continue the good form they showed before the World Cup when club duties resume next month.

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 112 meetings between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest. The Potters have won 33 of those games while the Reds have won 45 times.

There have been 34 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

Stoke are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

Forest are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Reds have picked up just two points on foreign grounds in the league this season, the joint-fewest alongside struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Four of the Potters' seven league wins this season have come away from home.

Steve Cooper's side have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Stoke have lost two of their last three games and five of their last seven. They have, however, performed commendably well when away from the bet365 Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Forest headed into the international break on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak and are favorites for Friday's game.

We are backing the Reds to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Stoke's last four matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Reds' last seven matches)

