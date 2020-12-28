Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest travel to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City in the EFL Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Potters are just two points off the playoff places in the Championship, and one place behind Reading, who are in sixth position at the moment.

Michael O'Neill will rue a missed opportunity in their last game, which they drew 0-0 against Coventry City on Boxing Day.

For Nottingham Forest, a three-match unbeaten run has seen them keep themselves outside the Championship relegation zone, creating a launchpad for their season under Chris Hughton.

However, they have drawn their last two games in the Championship; 1-1 against Milwall and then 0-0 against Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

Forest are still just two points adrift of safety though, having only managed 18 points from 21 games this season.

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest have won 45 of the 108 games that they have played against Stoke City. The Potters have beaten Forest 32 times, while 31 games have finished in draws.

Stoke City form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-D-W-L-L

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Lee Gregory and Sam Clucas are expected to remain sidelined, while Tyrese Campbell is expected to miss the rest of the season. Joe Allen and John Obi Mikel could be fit and available for selection for this fixture.

Injured: Thibauld Verlinden, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Lee Gregory, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: John Obi Mikel

Suspended: None

Forest do not have any known injury concerns at the moment, but they could make some changes to ensure that players are kept fresh in this busy period of the season.

As they were heading into the last game against Bimringham City, Harry Arter and Samba Sow are one yellow card away from picking up a one-game ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josef Bursik, Nathan Collins, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, Jordan Cousins, Jordan Thompson, James McClean, Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, Sam Vokes

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro; Ryan Yates, Samba Sow; Joe Lolley, Cafu, Anthony Knockaert; Lewis Grabban

Stoke City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

In recent Championship encounters, neither side has shown either the cutting edge or the killer instinct to close out games.

We are predicting a low-scoring draw in this match.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Nottingham Forest