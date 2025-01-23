Stoke City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January, 2025

Stoke City lock horns with Oxford United in the 29th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 3-1 midweek loss at Portsmouth in their previous outing. They went behind two goals after nine minutes before pulling one back through Ben Wilmot midway through the first half.

However, a comeback wasn't to be, as Portsmouth restored their two-goal lead through Connor Ogilvie four minutes into the second period to take the three points. Following their 12th loss of the campaign, the Potters are 19th in the standings, with 28 points from as many games, winning six.

Meanwhile, Gary Rowett's Oxford are coming off a 3-2 midweek home win over Luton Town. The visitors led twice in the first half before the U's scored two unanswered goals after the break to emerge victorious.

A second straight win propelled the newly promoted side up to 14th in the points table, with 35 points from 28 outings, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Oxford Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs Oxford United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 20 meetings across competitions, Oxford lead Stoke 9-5, including a 1-0 home win in their last meeting, in the Championship in September 2024.

Stoke have won just once in their last seven meetings across competitions with the U's, losing thrice.

The Potters have won just once in their last seven home games - all in the Championship - losing twice.

Oxford have won just once in 15 games across competitions this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: L-D-W-D-D; Oxford: W-W-D-L-D

Stoke City vs Oxford United prediction

Both sides have undoubtedly struggled this season, but Oxford are the slightly more in-form team heading into the clash. However, the newly promoted side have struggled away from home.

Nevertheless, the U's have a head-to-head lead over Stoke, who are just two points above the drop zone with 16 games to go. Having won the reverse fixture earlier in the season, Oxford will look for their first league double over the Potters since 1990.

On current form, Oxford hold the slight edge, so expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Oxford United

Stoke City vs Oxford United betting tips

Tip-1: Oxford to win

Tip-2: Oxford to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The U's have kept two clean sheets in their last three games in the fixture.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of the last four meetings in the fixture have had less than two goals.)

