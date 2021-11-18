Stoke City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City will host Peterborough United at the Bet365 Stadium in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.
The hosts secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Luton Town before the international break. Jacob Brown scored the winning goal in the 34th minute.
Peterborough fell to a defeat by the same scoreline against Fulham on home turf. Alexander Mitrovic's strike 16 minutes from time helped the capital side secure all three points.
The respective results left Stoke City and Peterborough United in fifth and 21st positions in the table respectively. The home side have garnered 28 points from 17 matches while the Posh are just three points above the relegation zone.
Stoke City vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head
This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides and Stoke City are yet to lose a game against Peterborough United.
The Potters have seven wins to their name, while five matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.
This will be their first meeting since a League One clash that saw Stoke City secure a 1-0 home win in March 2002.
Stoke City form guide: W-W-D-L-L
Peterborough form guide: L-D-L-W-W
Stoke City vs Peterborough United Team News
Stoke City
Harry Souttar (ACL), Abdallah Sima (groin), Alfie Doughty (hip), Sam Clucas (thigh), Nick Powell (leg) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) are all unavailable for selection.
Injuries: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Alfie Doughty, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell, Morgan Fox
Suspension: None
Peterborough United
Joel Randall (leg), Jack Marriott (tendon) and Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) have all been ruled out through injuries. Christy Pym is a doubt for the game.
Injuries: Joel Randall, Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones
Doubtful: Christy Pym
Suspension: None
Stoke City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI
Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik (GK); Leo Ostigard, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Smith; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown
Peterborough Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): David Cornell (GK); Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson; Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows; Jonson Clark-Harris, Sammie Szmodics
Stoke City vs Peterborough United Prediction
Stoke City have promotion aspirations this season and their game against a struggling Peterborough side offers an excellent opportunity to keep momentum going.
The visitors are eerily close to the drop and have not made the requisite step up in performances since their promotion. Their poor form on the road has played a key role in their struggles and we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable win and a clean sheet.
Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Peterborough United