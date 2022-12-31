Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023

Stoke City will host Preston North End at the bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (January 2), looking to recover from their latest setback.

The Potters were beaten 1-0 by Burnley on Friday, snapping their three-game undefeated run. It left them in 17th place in the standings with 30 points in 25 games, just five clear of the bottom three.

Alex Neil was brought in back in August after Michael O'Neill was given the boot, as Stoke had picked up just one win from their opening four games.

However, with hardly any improvement in their fortunes since then, Neil could be feeling the heat now going into the new year.

Preston, meanwhile, lost for the third time in a row after going down 2-0 to West Brom on Friday, relegating them down to 15th in the standings with 34 points.

It has been a rough last few months for the Lilywhites, who've lost seven times in their last 12 league games but remain only two points behind the promotion playoff spots.

Stoke City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 clashes between the two sides, with Preston winning 49 times to Stoke and losing on 37 occasions's 37.

In the last five meetings, Preston have beaten Stoke just once - a 2-1 win in January this year. In October, when they met for the first time this season, Stoke beat Preston 2-0.

Stoke are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

Preston have only lost once in their last nine league visits to Stoke.

Stoke have lost four of their last five opening games of a year.

Presron are looking to win their opening game of a year in consecutive years for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction

Both teams are coming off a defeat, but Preston have been poorer lately, and their recent record against Stoke isn't great either.

The Potters have the home advantage and could hold them out for a draw here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Preston North End

Stoke City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

