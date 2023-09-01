Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2023 

Stoke City will host Preston North End at the Bet365 Stadium in an EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 6-1 thumping of Rotherham United in the EFL Cup at the same venue. Josh Laurent scored a brace and provided an assist to guide the Potters to the third round.

Alex Neil will channel his wards' focus to preparations for facing his former side. Stoke City currently sit in 10th spot, having garnered six points from four games.

Preston North End, meanwhile, had an extra week of rest, having been eliminated from the League Cup in the first round. They claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over Swansea City in league action last weekend. Harrison Ashby put the visitors ahead in the first half but second-half goals from Andrew Hughes and Duan Holmes helped the Lilywhites complete the comeback. The win propped them up to fifth spot in the table with 10 points to show for their efforts in four games.

Stoke City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 107 occasions in the past. Preston North End lead 50-37.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Preston claimed a 1-0 away win.

None of the last seven head-to-head games have been won by the home side on the day.

Stoke City are aiming to win three consecutive home league games for the first time in a year.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Preston's five competitive games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction

Stoke City have started strongly at the Bet365 Stadium and will be aiming to register a fourth successive win in front of their fans.

Preston North End are unbeaten so far and another positive result here would keep them in the early playoff conversation.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Preston North End

Stoke City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals)