Stoke City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues and will see Stoke City host Preston North End at the bet365 Stadium on Monday evening.

Stoke City have struggled for form lately and are falling behind in the race for promotion. They were beaten 2-1 by bottom-placed Derby County last time out, marking their third loss in their last five league games, a run which has seen them win just once.

Stoke City sit eighth in the league standings with 35 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways next week.

Preston North End have been rather inconsistent of late with one win, one draw and one loss in their last three league games. They deservedly beat Barnsley 2-1 in their last game, just their second victory in their last six league outings.

Preston North End are 15th in the Championship table with 28 points after 22 games. They will be hoping to build on their latest result when they travel to Stoke on Monday.

Stoke City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

There have been 108 meetings between Stoke City and Preston North End. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won 48 times. There have been 24 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. The game ended 1-1.

Stoke City Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Preston North End Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Stoke City vs Preston North End Team News

Stoke City

The hosts have a fairly long list of absentees ahead of Monday's game. Romaine Sawyers, Harry Souttar, Josef Bursik, Nick Powell and Jordan Thompson are all out with injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Romaine Sawyers, Harry Souttar, Josef Bursik, Nick Powell, Jordan Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Barkhuizen are all injured and will miss Monday's game.

Injured: Joshua Murphy, Connor Wickham, Isaiah Brown, Matthew Olosunde, Tom Barkhuizen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Adam Davies; Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot, Morgan Fox, Josh Tymon; Mario Vrancic, Sam Clucas, Joe Allen; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp van den Berg, Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer; Alistair McCann, Alan Brown, Benjamin Whiteman, Josh Earl; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire

Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction

Stoke City have won just one of their last five league games. They are winless in their last three home games and have failed to score any goals in two of those games.

Preston North End are struggling as well but have lost just one of their last four league games. Coupled with a three-week-long break, the visitors should be able to earn a point at the bet365 Stadium next week.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P