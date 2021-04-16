Stoke City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Stoke City host Preston North End at the Britannia Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.
The Potters enter the match off back-to-back losses to Millwall and Birmingham City which has pushed them back into the bottom half of the league table.
Michael O'Neill's side are now on 12th, a point off Queens Park Rangers and another two adrift of 10th-placed Middlesbrough.
Preston, meanwhile, are looking to rebuild after a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of promotion hopefuls Brentford last Saturday at Deepdale Stadium.
The loss was their heaviest of the season and they have now won only once from their last eight games.
Stoke City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head
There have been 106 previous meetings between the sides in all competitions. Stoke City have won only 36 times against Preston, while the visitors on this occasion have beaten their rivals on 48 occasions.
However, the Potters secured a 1-0 win in Preston last September, ending a run of three consecutive losses to the Lilywhites.
Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L
Preston North End Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L
Stoke City vs Preston North End Team News
Stoke City
Tyrese Campbell is a long-term absentee as the striker has been out since December with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Joe Allen picked up a hamstring injury during the international break and will likely miss out.
Injured: Tyrese Campbell and Joe Allen
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Preston North End
Daniel Johnson is the only concern for interim coach Frankie McAvoy, who has ruled him out for Saturday. However, Johnson might return for the clash against Derby County.
Injured: Daniel Johnson
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Stoke City vs Preston North End Predicted XI
Stoke City (3-4-1-2): Adam Davies; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth; Tommy Smith, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Nick Powell; Jacob Brown, Sam Vokes.
Preston North End (4-4-2): Daniel Iversen; Sepp Van den Berg, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes; Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Tom Barkhuizen; Brad Potts; Ched Evans, Emil Riis Jakobsen.
Stoke City vs Preston North End Prediction
With nothing on the line for either team besides pride, they can afford to play with a lot of freedom.
The Potters have home advantage and might hold their visitors to a draw.
Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Preston North End