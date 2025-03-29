Stoke City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Stoke City take on QPR in the 39th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 1-0 loss at Millwall just before the international break. Just as a goalless stalemate looked likely at The Den, a Mihailo Ivanovic penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time settled the contest.

The loss keeps the Potters in 20th place in the points table, ahead of 19th-placed Cardiff City on goal difference, with 39 points from 38 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Leeds United. The Hoops looked set for an upset win over the leaders, cruising to a 2-0 lead inside 30 minutes.

However, the Whites scored either side of the break - including a QPR own goal - before the hosts finished with 10 men following Koki Saito's dismissal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Snapping a debilitating four-game losing run, the Hoops are 15th in the standings, with 45 points from 38 games, winning 11.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-QPR Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 48 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Stoke 22-14, including a 1-1 home draw in the reverse fixture in their last clash in November.

QPR have two wins in their last five games in the fixture - all in the Championship - losing one.

Stoke have two wins and as many defeats - including one in a shootout - in ther last five home games across competitions.

QPR have lost their last five road outings - all in the Championship, conceding eight times and scoring thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: L-W-L-D-L; QPR: D-L-L-L-L

Stoke City vs QPR prediction

Both sides have struggled this campaign, as is evident in their respective places in the standings, with both Stoke and QPR winning only one of their last six Championship games.

In terms of head-to-head, the Hoops have a clear advantage and have won three of their last six league visits to Stoke. However, Stoke have been in imperious form at home, winning three of their last seven league games, losing one, keeping five clean sheets.

Considering the Hoops' recent travails on the road, expect the trend to continue this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 QPR

Stoke City vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Stoke to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across competitions.)

Tip-3: QPR to score: Yes (They have scored in four of their last five games.)

