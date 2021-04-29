Stoke City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Stoke City will host QPR at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways, with the hosts having played out a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest. Rabbi Matondo and Lewis Grabban scored in each half to ensure the spoils were shared.

QPR suffered a 3-1 defeat to the already-promoted Norwich City. Max Aarons, Emiliano Buendia and Xavi Quintilla all found the back of the net for the Canaries.

That defeat saw the Hoops drop down to 10th spot on 62 points, while Stoke City remained in 13th place, with 57 points garnered from 44 matches to date.

Stoke City vs QPR Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides and QPR have the better record in previous matches played.

The capital side have 19 wins and 10 draws to their name, while the Potters were victorious in 11 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on 15 December 2020 and they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Stoke City are currently on a five-game winless run that has seen them drop down the table. QPR have picked up three wins from their last five league matches.

Stoke City form guide: D-L-D-L-L

QPR form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Stoke City vs QPR Team News

Stoke City

Five players have been sidelined for the hosts through injury. Joe Allen (hamstring), Nathan Collins (foot), Morgan Fox (hamstring), James Chester (calf) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for Stoke City.

Injuries: Joe Allen, Nathan Collins, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, James Chester

Suspension: none

QPR

The visitors have three players ruled out through injury. Thomas Carroll (legament), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Charlie Owens, Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll

Suspension: none

Stoke City vs QPR Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Adam Davies (GK): Rhys-Norrington Davies, Harry Souttar, Danny Bath, Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas; Nick Powell; Christian Norton, Steven Fletcher

QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Stoke City vs QPR Prediction

The two sides have relatively expansive styles and open defenses, which means that plenty of goalscoring chances could be created in this fixture.

QPR have been one of the form teams in the league over the last few months and we are predicting a victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 QPR