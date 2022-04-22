Stoke City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host QPR at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Stoke City are currently 14th in the league, five points behind their opponents. Michael O'Neill's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won three of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win agianst QPR on Saturday.

QPR are currently 10th in the table, three points off the playoff spots. After a terrible run of results, Mark Warburton's side finally picked up a win against Derby County last time out. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Stoke on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Stoke City vs QPR Head-to-Head

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

Stoke's solitary win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season in a 2-0 victory. Goals from Mario Vrancic and Tyrese Campbell secured the victory on the night.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

QPR Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Stoke City vs QPR Team News

Willock will be a huge miss for QPR

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Blackburn last time out. Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are all still out injured.

Injured: Jordan Thompson, Nick Powell, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR

QPR will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Walsh and Lee Wallace are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, Rob Dickie, David Marshall, Moses Odubajo, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Walsh, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs QPR Predicted XI

QPR FC @QPR



Watch and/or read in full



#QPR | #STOQPR 🗣 The gaffer has been speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke.Watch and/or read in full 🗣 The gaffer has been speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Stoke.Watch and/or read in full 👇#QPR | #STOQPR

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, Romaine Sawyers, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker; Jacob Brown, Josh Maja

QPR Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Kieren Westwood; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson; Sam McCallum, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johanssen, Luke Amos; Elias Chair; Lyndon Dykes

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Stoke City vs QPR Prediction

Neither side have been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 QPR

Edited by Adit Jaganathan