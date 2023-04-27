Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers square off at the Bet365 Stadium in round 45 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 29). With just two games to go, QPR head into the weekend needing a win to confirm their survival.

Stoke failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Cardiff City on Saturday. The Potters have gone five games without a win, losing thrice, since a 4-0 win at Coventry City on April 1. With 53 points from 44 games, Alex Neil’s men are 16th in the Championship, level on points with 17th-placed Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, QPR picked up three huge points in their quest for survival, stunning already promoted Burnley 2-1 at the weekend to hand the league leaders their first home defeat of the season. Gareth Ainsworth’s men were previously on a seven-game winless run, losing five, since mid-March.

QPR have picked up 47 points from 44 games to sit 18th in the league table, four points above the relegation zone.

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 20 wins from their last 44 meetings, QPR boast a superior record in the fixture.

Stoke have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Potters are unbeaten in three games against QPR, winning twice, since a 2-0 loss in May 2021.

QPR have managed just one win in their last 11 away games, losing six since December.

Stoke are on a run of three home defeats and are winless in six of their last seven games since mid-February.

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Stoke have struggled for results in recent weeks and head into the weekend having picked up just two points from the last 15. QPR, meanwhile, should build on their impressive performance against Burnley and pick up successive wins for the first time since October.

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 QPR

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - QPR

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (QPR have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five meetings.)

