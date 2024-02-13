Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers lock horns at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

With just two points separating the sides in a heated race against the drop, we anticipate a thrilling bottom-of-the-table clash.

Stoke City failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last Saturday.

Steven Schumacher’s men have now lost four games on the spin, conceding a staggering 13 goals and scoring just three since their 1-0 victory over Rotherham United on January 13.

This dire run of results have seen Stoke City fall into the relegation picture as they now sit 20th in the Championship table, just three points above the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Queens Park Rangers took another stride towards preserving their status in the league as they fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Norwich City last time out.

Marti Cifuentes’ side have now gone four consecutive matches without defeat, picking up two wins and two draws since losing their first three games of the year.

With 29 points from 31 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points behind 21st-placed Huddersfield Town, who sit just outside the relegation zone.

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

QPR are on a three-game unbeaten run against Schumacher’s men, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in April 2022.

Stoke City have failed to win their last nine home matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up four draws since a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on October 25.

QPR have won just one of their last four games on the road while losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-December.

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Stoke City and QPR know their survival chances potentially hinge on the outcome of Wednesday’s result and will go all out in search of the win. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven encounters)