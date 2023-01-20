Stoke City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Stoke City will welcome Reading to the Bet365 Stadium for a matchday 28 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts will look to rebound from their 3-1 defeat at Reading last weekend. Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Blades in the ninth minute, while Jayden Bogle scored a brace to make sure of the result. Nick Powell netted a consolation in first-half injury time.

Reading, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw against QPR at home. Jeff Hendrick scored a first-half brace to give them a two-goal cushion at the break before Tyler Roberts scored a brace of his own to ensure the points were shared.

The stalemate means the Royals sit in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 37 points from 27 games. Stoke, meanwhile, occupy 20th position with 30 points, four points above the drop zone.

Stoke City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 47 previous occasions in the past, with Stoke leading 20-19.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Reading claim a 2-1 home win.

Stoke have conceded the first goal in seven straight league games.

Reading have the joint-second worst way record in the league this term, garnering just 11 points from 14 games.

Stoke's 12 points at home is the second-worst in the Championship, with only relegation-threatened Wigan (9) picking up fewer.

Reading haven't won at Stoke since 2005.

Stoke City vs Reading Prediction

Stoke are still awaiting their first win of the new year, with their poor run seeing them plummet down the standings. The Potters have struggled at home this season but will be buoyed by the fact that Reading are without an away win against them in nearly two decades.

The visitors,meanwhile, have also struggled on their travels, with both sides' struggles home and away suggesting it could be a cagey encounter.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Reading

Stoke City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

