Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October, 2022

Stoke City host Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Stoke City are currently 13th in the league, three points off the top six. Alex Neil's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Rotherham on Tuesday.

Rotherham United are currently 16th in the table, one point behind their opponents. Matt Taylor's side have been in poor form of late, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Stoke City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of the last four meetings, with the other three ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 3-3 draw the last time they met back in January 2021. Michael Smith's goal and Matt Crooks' brace were cancelled out by goals from Angus MacDonald, Danny Batth and Nick Powell to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Stoke City are tied for the 10th best attack in the league, having scored 17 goals in their 14 games so far this season.

Rotherham are tied for the 3rd best defense in the league, having only conceded 13 goals from their 13 games so far this season.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Neither side have been in the strongest form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Gavin Kilkenny, Harry Souttar and Jacob Brown are all out for Stoke City. Meanwhile, Rotherham United will be without Peter Kioso for the game.

It's hard to separate the two sides based on quality and recent form. We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a scoreless draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-0 Rotherham United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither team have been particularly prolific in front of goal this season)

Tip 3 - Less than four bookings in the game (Both teams have been relatively well-disciplined this season, with neither having a player suspended yet)

Poll : 0 votes