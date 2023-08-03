Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Stoke City host Rotherham United at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday on the opening day of the 2023-24 season in the EFL Championship.

This is the 10th consecutive year in the second division for the Potters, who've consistently failed to secure Premier League promotion since their relegation after the 2013-14 season.

Last term, the Staffordshire outfit finished a lowly 16th in the league after collecting only 53 points from 43 games, and failed to win any of their last seven, losing five.

Alex Neil's side will be hoping for a better finish and have bought seven players so far to strengthen their squad, including Enda Stevens from Sheffield United, and Ben Pearson from Bournemouth.

On the other hand, Rotherham fared even worse than Stoke City last season. The Millers accrued three points fewer than Stoke and finished three places below them on the Championship table.

Matt Taylor's side are coming off the back of a decent run in their pre-season campaign. After losing out to Elche and Middlesbrough in their first two games, Rotherham overcame Mansfield Town, Sheffield United and Lincoln City in succession.

The South Yorkshire side will be hoping to continue that run in their season proper.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th clash between Stoke City and Rotherham United. Stoke have beaten Rotherham 17 times so far, while losing on 14 occasions.

Four of the last five games between these teams have ended in draws.

Stoke have won just one of their last 10 league games against Rotherham.

Rotherham have won three of their last five trips to Stoke in the second tier.

Stoke are hoping to avoid a fifth consecutive home league in the Championship, having lost their last four of the 2022-23 season.

Rotherham are winless in their last 13 games away from home.

Rotherham haven't won their opening game of a season in their last four campaigns.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Stoke City have a terrible record against Rotherham in recent years, although the sides have also played several draws lately. The Millers are coming off the back of a good pre-season campaign and will be confident of their chances, but the Potters should be able to hold them at home.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Rotherham United

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes