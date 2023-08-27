Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Stoke City host Rotherham United at the Bet365 Stadium in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday (August 29), their second meeting of the season in 22 days.

The two teams had clashed on the opening day of the Championship season, which the Potters won 4-1 at home. Ki-Jana Hoever and a brace from Andre Vidigal had Stoke 3-0 up in the first half.

Lee Peltier pulled one back for Rotherham seconds into the restart, but Jacob Brown added a third for Stoke in the 90th minute to end their hopes of a comeback. Midway through the second half, Cafu saw red for Rotherham.

Stoke followed that up with a 2-1 defeat of West Brom in the Carabao Cup first round but have since lost twice in three games.

Rotherham, meanwhile, never really recovered from their first-day humiliation, drawing once and losing twice more in their next three league games.

With just a solitary point in the bag, the Millers are down in 21st position in the Championship, 11 places behind Stoke. In the first round of the cup, Rotherham drew 1-1 with Morecombe but prevailed 4-2 on aggregate.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 clashes between the two sides, with Stoke winning 18 and losing 14.

Rotherham have won just once in their last eight clashes with Stoke.

Four of their last seven clashes have ended in stalemates.

Having beaten Rotherham in their last clash, three weeks ago, Stoke could register consecutive wins over them for the first time since 1992-93 season (a pair of 2-0 wins in the League Division 2).

Stoke have reached the Carabao Cup third round in nine of their last 10 seasons.

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Stoke will be confident of their chances, having beaten Rotherham convincingly just three weeks ago. The Millers will be gunning for revenge, but their form hasn't really improved since the Stoke thumping.

Expect the tie to be a bit closer than last time, but the Potters should prevail once again.

Prediction: Stoke 2-1 Rotherham

Stoke City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes