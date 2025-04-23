Stoke City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2025

Stoke City will entertain Sheffield United at the Bet365 Stadium in their penultimate EFL Championship game of the season on Friday. Stoke are just four points clear of 22nd-placed Luton Town while the visitors are set to finish third in the standings.

The hosts met Leeds United in their previous outing on Monday and suffered a 6-0 away loss. Leeds, meanwhile, secured their promotion to the Premier League with that emphatic win.

Sheffield have seen conclusive results in their last seven league games, suffering four losses. They met Burnley on Monday and suffered a narrow 2-1 away loss. Thomas Cannon equalized in the 37th minute, but Josh Brownhill scored in the 44th minute to complete his brace and restore Burnley's lead.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 111 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 45 wins. Stoke are not far behind with 36 wins, and 30 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins when they met in the 2022-23 Championship campaign, and Sheffield continued that run with a 2-0 home triumph in the reverse fixture in October.

Stoke City are unbeaten in their last five home games, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Sheffield United have lost their three away games in April.

Sheffield have scored 60 goals in 44 league games thus far. Stoke, meanwhile, have conceded 60 goals in that period.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Prediction

The Potters saw their unbeaten streak in the Championship end after five games on Monday and will look to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last 10 Championship home games, keeping six clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Eric Bocat and Jordan Thompson will miss the crucial last two games of the season for Stoke. Enda Stevens is struggling with a calf issue and is also not expected to start here.

The Blades saw their poor run of form continue on Monday as they lost 2-1 away to Burnley, failing to build on their 2-0 home win over Cardiff City last week. They have won just one of their last nine away meetings against the hosts, which is a cause for concern.

Oliver Arblaster is sidelined with an ACL injury, while Rhys Norrington-Davies is also not expected to start due to a groin injury. Tom Davies was absent against Burnley and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Stoke's home record in this fixture, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Sheffield United

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

