Stoke City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Sheffield United at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Stoke City are currently 15th in the league, 12 points off their opponents. Michael O'Neill's side have been in disappointing form of late, having won only one of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Sheffield on Saturday.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are 5th in the table, with a win potentially taking them into 3rd. Paul Heckingbottom's side have been inconsistent of late, having won two of their last five games. They will know that this is a huge opportunity for them to climb up the table with a win against a poor Stoke side.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

Sheffield came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick were enough to secure the win, after Jacob Brown gave Stoke the lead on the night.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-D

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Team News

Powell will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Millwall last time out. Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are both still out injured.

Injured: Nick Powell, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspeneded: None

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game. Ben Davies, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ben Davies, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Bonham; Josh Tymon, Liam Moore, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis; Mario Vrancic, Lewis Baker, Joe Allen; D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Jacob Brown, Josh Maja

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Wesley Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kyron Gordon; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Ben Osborn; Morgan Gibbs-White, Billy Sharp

Stoke City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. However, Sheffield United should have enough quality to get past Stoke City on the night.

We predict a tight game, with Sheffield United coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Sheffield United

