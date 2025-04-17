Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns at the bet365 Stadium on Friday. The Owls will head into the weekend looking to complete the double over hosts Stoke City, having secured a 2-0 win in December’s reverse fixture.

Stoke picked up three huge points in their battle for survival as they edged out Cardiff City 1-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium last Saturday.

The Potters have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since March’s 1-0 loss against Millwall at the Den.

Stoke City have picked up 47 points from their 42 Championship matches so far to sit 18th in the standings, five points above the bottom three.

On the other hand, Sheffield Wednesday failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Oxford United at the Hillsborough Stadium.

The Owls have failed to taste victory in their last five outings, losing thrice and picking up two draws since a 3-2 win over Norwich City on March 11.

With 53 points from 42 Championship matches, Sheffield Wednesday are currently 14th in the Championship table, level on point with Norwich.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 101st meeting between Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, with Stoke City claiming 35 wins from their previous 100 clashes.

Sheffield Wednesday boast a slightly superior record in that time, having picked up 40 wins since their first encounter in December 1892, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Stoke City are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Championship home games, claiming four wins and four draws since late December.

Sheffield have lost just one of their most recent six away matches while picking up three wins and two draws since mid February.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday head into the weekend in contrasting form, with the Owls failing to win any of their last five outings. The Potters have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we predict they will do just enough to secure all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stoke City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Stoke City (The Owl have conceded first in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners- No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

