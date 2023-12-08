Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Stoke City will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (December 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle. They took the lead through Tyrese Campbell's 23rd-minute opener, while Mustapha Bundu drew the game level in the 43rd minute. Adam Randell stepped off the bench to score the match-winner deep into injury time.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Blackburn Rovers. Bailey Cadamarteri, Marvin Johnson and Josh Windass all found the back of the net to guide the Owls to victory.

Despite the win, they remain at the foot of the standings, having garnered just 10 points from 19 games. Stoke City are 20th with 21 points to their name.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 97 occasions in the past. Sheffield Wednesday have 38 wins to their name, Stoke City were victorious 35 times while 24 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in February 2021 when Stoke City claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Stoke City are aiming to avoid losing a fourth league game on the bounce for the first time since September 2019.

Sheffield Wednesday have not won an away head-to-head game since October 2007.

Both sides have seen just seven of their 19 league games this season witness goals at both ends - the joint-fewest in the league.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Stoke City have plummeted down the table with their current five-game winless run. The pressure is mounting on Alex Neil and the Scotsman will be looking to get back on track against the bottom-placed Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday have gone two games without defeat for the first time this season but remain 10 points away from safety. New manager Danny Rohl is the youngest manager in the league but his side have the worst away record, having managed just one point in nine games on the road.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stoke City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Stoke City to win or draw