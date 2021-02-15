Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Beleaguered Stoke City host relegation-battling Sheffield Wednesday at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday, hoping to end their winless run in the Championship.

The Potters haven't won in their last nine league games, interspersed between what were thumping defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in the League Cup and the FA Cup respectively.

Michael O'Neill could seriously consider himself lucky to still be in the job despite a series of disappointing results. However, he's running out of time and must drive his side back on track sooner rather than later.

Stoke are now down in 10th position in the standings, having once sat close to the top five. They desperately need to beat Sheffield, who are also in a tight corner.

The Owls, playing in their ninth consecutive season in the second tier, have won only nine times from 21 games and sit third from bottom.

They have even played a game more than 20th-placed Rotherham. The pressure is firmly on Neil Thompson's men to drag themselves out of the drop zone as the season fast approaches its home stretch.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

In 96 meetings, the spoils are closely shared as Sheffield have won this fixture 38 times and lost to Stoke on 34 occasions.

📺 The boss reflects on a disappointing afternoon.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 13, 2021

When the sides met for the first leg of their clash this season, they played out a goalless stalemate in Sheffield.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Stoke City

The Potters have a clean bill of health going into the match as no player is injured or suspended from the clash.

However, four players are at risk of a suspension as they're just one booking away from a ban.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

💬 “We’ve been training this morning, we are back in tomorrow and we have a big week ahead of us.."



Neil Thompson looks ahead to a big week coming up for us #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) February 14, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls are without any injury concerns and Thompson will have the luxury of picking his best side once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Nathan Collins, Harry Souttar, James Chester, Morgan Fox; Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Jack Clarke, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell; Steven Fletcher.

Sheffield Wednesday (5-3-2): Keiren Westwood; Kadeem Harris, Tom Lees, Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide, Adam Reach; Liam Shaw, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan; Callum Paterson, Jordan Rhodes.

Stoke City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Neither side are in good shape at the moment while Stoke haven't won at home in their last four games.

Stoke will surely look to arrest the slump and we expect them to earn a narrow win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday