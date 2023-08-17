Stoke City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Stoke City host Watford at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (August 19) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign. Stoke beat 10-man Rotherham United 4-1 before beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the Carabao Cup first round. They, however, lost 2-0 to newly promoted Ipswich Town in their last league game, conceding in either half. Stoke are 13th with three points.

Watford, meanwhile, thrashed Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Vicarage Road in their league opener earlier in the month. Four different players got on the scoresheet in the first half. They then lost on penalties to Stevenage in the League Cup days later before drawing goalless with Plymouth Argyle.

The visitors are third in the standings with four points.

Stoke City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 competitive meetings between the two sides, with Stoke trailing 18-16.

Watford are unbeaten in five league games in the fixture.

Stoke are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Watford are the only side in the second tier this season yet to concede.

Stoke picked up just 23 points at home in the Championship last season, the joint-second-fewest in the competition.

Stoke City vs Watford Prediction

Stoke's latest result snapped their run of back-to-back wins. They have won their last two games at the bet365 Stadium, though.

Watford, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won only one of their last five games. They have won just one away game all year and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Stoke 2-1 Watford

Stoke City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last five matchups.)