Stoke City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Watford square off at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday. The two sides head into the weekend off contrasting results.

Stoke were left empty handed in a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday. The Potters have lost all but of their last five matches across competitions, a run that has seen them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a shootout loss to Cardiff City on February 8.

Stoke have picked up 35 points from 34 matches to sit 20th in the league standings, five points above the relegation zone.

Watford, meanwhile, secured consecutive victories for the first time since November when they edged out Luton Town 2-0 at the Vicarage Road last weekend. That followed a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on February 15, which snapped their five-game winless run.

With 48 points from 34 matches, Watford are ninth in the Championship, three points off sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers in the final play-off spot.

Stoke City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Watford have 19 wins from their last 44 meetings with Stoke, losing 17.

Watford are winless in nine of their last 11 away matches across competitions, losing five, since November.

Stoke have won one of their most recent five home games across competitions, losing twice, since the turn of the year.

Stoke City vs Watford Prediction

After a tough run of results, Watford appear to have found their feet and will head into the weekend looking to keep the ball rolling. Stoke, meanwhile, have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks, so expect the Hornets to come out on top.

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 Watford

Stoke City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Watford’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the Hornets’ last six games.)

