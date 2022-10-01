Stoke City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Stoke City will host Watford at the bet365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The Potters have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Championship standings. They played out a goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers in their last league game and were fortunate to have come away with the sole point as they were quite clearly outplayed by the Rangers.

Stoke City sit 14th in the Championship standings with 12 points from 10 games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Watford have had a fairly decent start to their league campaign but have lost their way of late, falling behind in the race for promotion. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Sunderland in their last league outing, taking the lead twice and losing it on both occasions, prompting the dismissal of manager Rob Edwards less than three months after his appointment.

The Hornets sit 10th in the league table with 14 points from 10 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and resume their quest for promotion.

Stoke City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Stoke City and Watford. Both sides have won 16 games apiece while their other seven meetings have ended in draws.

The Potters picked up a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two sides to end a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

Only one of Stoke's four league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Hornets have drawn four games on the road this season. The joint-most in the Championship alongside West Bromwich Albion.

Both sides have a goal difference of zero with 11 goals scored and 11 conceded so far this season.

Watford are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Stoke City vs Watford Prediction

Stoke City are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last four league games. They are winless in their last three games on home turf and could struggle here.

Watford are without a win in their last three matches and have won just one of their last eight across all competitions. They are winless on the road this season and may need to settle for a point this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Watford

Stoke City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Stoke City to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in two of their last eight games in this fixture)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last five matches)

