Stoke City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Stoke City will welcome West Brom to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship round 41 clash on Saturday (April 6th).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town at the same venue on Monday. They went behind to Bojan Radulovic's strike on the stroke of halftime but drew level through Ki Jana-Hoever five minutes into the second half.

West Brom, meanwhile, came back from two goals down to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Watford. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Edo Kayembe and Mileta Rajovic scoring for the Hornets, while Brandon Thomas-Asante and Darnell Furlong scored for the hosts.

The draw left the Baggies in fifth spot, having garnered 68 points from 40 games. Stoke are 18th with 45 points to their name.

Stoke City vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 154 occasions in the past. Stoke City have 65 wins to their name, West Brom were victorious 51 times while 38 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Just 30% of Stoke City's home games this season have witnessed goals at both ends, the lowest in the league.

Six of West Brom's last seven league games have seen both teams score.

Five of Stoke City's last six home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Stoke City vs West Brom Prediction

Stoke City's draw with fellow relegation strugglers Huddersfield Town took them one step towards safety. The Potters are now five points above the dropzone and have lost just one of their last four league games. Furthermore, they have won two of the last three head-to-head games here (one loss).

West Brom are too far off automatic promotion but the Hawthorns outfit are almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs as they chase promotion to the Premier League after three years away.

Carlos Corberan's side are unbeaten in their last eight league games (four wins) and we are backing this run to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 West Brom

Stoke City vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals