Stoke City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Stoke City lock horns with West Bromwich Albion on the fourth matchday of the Championship season on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Mark Robins' Stoke won 2-1 at Southampton in their last league outing. All three goals came after the break, with Lewis Baker opening the scoring for the Potters nine minutes after half time.

Although Divin Mubama saw red five minutes later, the 10-man visitors doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time through Sorba Thomas. Taylor Harwood-Bellis pulled one back for the Saints in the 79th minute, but an equaliser wasn't to be as the Potters extended their perfect start to the season.

Stoke have nine points from three games, ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough on goal difference, but come into this match with a 3-0 home loss to Bradford City in the EFL Cup second round in midweek.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mason's West Brom are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Portsmouth in their previous league outing. Michael Johnson's 26th-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Colby Bishop half an hour later as a share of the spoils ensued.

The draw ended the Baggies' perfect start to the league season. They find themselves in fourth place in the standings, with seven points from three games, behind Coventry City on goal difference.

On that nore, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-West Brom Championship skirmish at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs West Brom head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 157 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead West Brom 65-52, drawing 1-1 away in the Championship in their last matchup in January

Stoke have won once in seven meetings with the Baggies, losing three, since winning 3-1 at home in the Championship in April 2022..

Stoke have won three of their last five home games across competitions, losing twice, including their most recent one.

West Brom have won once in their last five road outings across competitions, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke L-W-W-W-W; West Brom: D-W-L-W-W

Stoke City vs West Brom prediction

Both teams have had good starts to the season, especially in the Championship, where they find themselves in the top four.

Although Stoke hold the head-to-head advantage, West Brom have dominated the fixture in recent meetings. The Championship leaders are winless in three home league meetings with West Brom, losing twice, including 2-1 in the second tier last season.

The two sides have cancelled each other out thrice in their last four Championship clashes, though, so expect the trend to continue.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 West Brom

Stoke City vs West Brom betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Stoke to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one in five games this season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

