Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024

Stoke City play host to West Bromwich Albion at the bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday. The Potters have won their last three home games in the league and will look to extend this impressive run.

Stoke City were sent crashing back down to earth last Saturday when they suffered a 3-0 thrashing against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Before that, Steven Schumacher’s men secured a 1-0 victory over Coventry in their Championship curtain-raiser on August 10, three days before edging out Carlisle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup opener.

Stoke City now return home, where they have won their last three Championship matches, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Trending

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion failed to return to winning ways as they were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United at the Hawthorns last weekend.

This followed a somewhat disappointing 2-1 defeat against League Two side Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup at the Highbury Stadium on August 13.

While West Brom will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have failed to win five of their last six away games in the league since late March.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 155 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Stoke City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 51 wins since their first encounter in January 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 39 occasions.

Stoke City are unbeaten in their last five Championship home games, picking up three wins and two draws since March’s 3-0 defeat against Norwich City.

West Brom have lost just one of their last five Championship matches while claiming two wins and two draws since the start of May.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The last six meetings between Stoke and West Brom have produced a combined 18 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other's efforts in a highscoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 encounters between the two teams)

Tip 4: Over 2.5 goals - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback