Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2023

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion get their 2023-24 EFL Cup campaign underway when they lock horns at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides kicked off the new EFL Championship season with contrasting results and will look to avoid an early cup exit.

Stoke City kicked off their new EFL Champions campaign on a high as they thrashed 10-man Rotherham United 4-1 on Saturday.

This followed an unconvincing pre-season, where they picked up two wins in their five matches while losing twice and claiming one draw.

The Potters will now look to build on Saturday’s result and pick up successive wins for the first time since edging out Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers respectively back in March.

Elsewhere, West Bromwich Albion were denied a dream start to the new season as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Blackburn at Ewood Park.

The Baggies have now lost three games on the spin, having wrapped up their pre-season schedule with successive defeats to Forest Green Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

While West Brom will be looking to stop the rot on Tuesday, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are currently on an eight-match winless run, losing six and claiming two draws since mid-April.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 64 wins from the last 152 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 51 wins since their first encounter in January 1888, while the spoils have been shared on 37 occasions.

The Baggies are without a win in their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since a 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in their maiden pre-season game on July 15.

Stoke City have lost five of their last six home matches across all competitions, with Saturday’s victory over Rotherham being the exception.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Looking at past results between Stoke City and West Brom, we anticipate another classic showdown at the bet365 Stadium. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, the Potters have home advantage in their favor and we fancy them picking up a narrow win.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stoke City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Stoke City (The Potters have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight clashes)