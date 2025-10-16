Stoke City vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Stoke City take on Wrexham in the 10th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Mark Robins' Stoke are fresh off a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers two weeks ago. Following a goalless first half, the Potters opened the scoring at Ewood Park through Million Manhoef four minutes into the second period. However, Augustos Kargbo's 82nd-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils.

Following a third straight stalemate, Stoke are fifth in the points table, with 15 points from nine games, winning four.

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson's Wrexham are also coming off a draw in their most recent outing just before the international break, sharing the spoils with Birmingham City at home in a 1-1 stalemate.

The newly promoted side went ahead through a George Dobson strike inside 13 minutes, but Birmingham fought back with Patrick Roberts' equaliser just a minute into the second period.

Interestingly, like Stoke, Wrexham have also drawn their last three games but are a lowly 18th in the standings, with 10 points from nine games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Stoke-Wrexham Championship skirmish at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs Wrexham head-to-head stats and key numbers

Stoke have absolutely dominated their rivalry with Wrexham, going unbeaten in 17 games, winning 16.

The Potters have won their last seven games against the Red Dragons, keeping three clean sheets.

Stoke have won three of their six competitive home games this season, losing two.

Since losing 2-1 at Southampton on the opening day, Wrexham are unbeaten in four road games, winning three.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: D-D-D-L-W; Wrexham: D-D-D-W-W

Stoke City vs Wrexham prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the new season. Although both have drawn their last three games, Wrexham are the slightly more in-form of the two teams, going unbeaten in five outings, winning two.

However, Stoke have dominated their rivalry with Wrexham ahead of their first Championship meeting. Also considering their better start to the season than the Red Dragons, anything but a Stoke win will be a massive surprise.

Prediction: Stoke 2-1 Wrexham

Stoke City vs Wrexham betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have netted in three of their last four clashes.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

