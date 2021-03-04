Stoke City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Struggling Stoke City host relegation-battling Wycombe Wanderers at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, hoping to end their winless run in the Championship.

With a defeat in their last three games, the Potters have dropped to 11th in the table, allowing Millwall to steal a march over them. Millwall are just a point ahead of Stoke in 10th place.

Having failed to win in nine consecutive league games, Stoke defeated Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town in back-to-back victories to restore some normalcy. However, their latest run of setbacks has brought them back down to earth.

They will be glad to see Wycombe in a worse position, struggling at the foot of the table with just five wins from 33 games.

In their maiden Championship campaign, the Chairboys haven't managed to rise to the challenge so far, and time's running out for them.

They remain 12 points off safety, albeit with a game in hand.

Stoke City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

In nine games between the sides, Stoke City have beaten Wycombe five times and lost just once.

That defeat came way back in March 2002 in League 2. However, earlier in this campaign, they won 1-0 in Buckinghamshire.

📺 Listen to the boss' reaction on Stoke City+.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) March 3, 2021

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Stoke City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell is the only notable absentee for the hosts as the centre-forward is recovering from a knee injury he sustained in December.

Four players in the squad are one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brief reaction from the manager after tonight's 2-0 loss at Vicarage Road.#WATvWYC pic.twitter.com/04BHqeTjH9 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) March 3, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers

The Chairboys have a relatively clean bill of health going into the match. They are also able to plan for the game without any suspended players to take into consideration.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Stoke City (3-4-2-1): Angus Gunn; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth; Tommy Smith, Joe Allen, John Obi Mikel, Rhys Norrington-Davies; Jacob Brown, Nick Powell; Steve Fletcher.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-2-3-1): David Stockdale; Jack Grimmer, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson; Josh Knight, Dominic Gape; David Wheeler, Daryl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma; Uche Ikpeazu.

Stoke City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Both teams are struggling at the moment, but Stoke's vastly superior head-to-head record against Wycombe should give them confidence.

We expect Stoke to secure victory at home.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers