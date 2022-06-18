“Stop flirting and come to Liverpool”, “Here we go” – Liverpool fans thrilled as player sends message to Jordan Henderson on Instagram

Liverpool fans have urged Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to join their club after the midfielder left a comment on Jordan Henderson's Instagram post.

Reds captain Henderson recently took to Instagram to thank his fans for all the birthday wishes he received on June 17. Bellingham, too, left a comment on the same post - "Some guy."

Bellingham's response prompted Liverpool fans to reply to his comment, urging him to join Henderson at Anfield in the near future. Here are a few replies from excited Kopites to Jude Bellingham's comment on Instagram:

"Stop flirting and come to Liverpool."

"Pack your bags and get to Merseyside Kid."

Jordan Henderson's post can be seen below:

Jude Bellingham is currently one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe. The England international is now just 18 years old and has already registered 89 appearances for Dortmund since moving from Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder also had a great 2021-22 season for the Bundesliga outfit, contributing six goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

This rise to fame has seen him get linked to numerous elite European clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. Jude Bellingham's name was thrown into the mix by The Mirror journalist David Maddock.

According to the aforementioned source, the Reds will not be signing a new midfielder this summer but will instead look to get one in 2023. Maddock also stated that Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Jude Bellingham, who could be available next summer.

Liverpool have strengthened their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season

Jurgen Klopp's side have been busy in the summer transfer window and have already confirmed the arrival of two attackers ahead of the new season. The Reds started their transfer business by confirming the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham.

The 19-year-old prodigy is primarily an attacking midfielder capable of playing behind the striker. He scored 11 goals for the Cottagers last season.

However, Liverpool's marquee signing this summer was the Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Portuguese side SL Benfica. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside outfit have paid an initial fee of £64 million which could rise to £85 million. This would make Nunez the club's record transfer.

Nunez had an excellent 2021-22 season with Benfica. The 22-year-old forward netted 34 goals and provided four assists from 41 appearances across all competitions.

