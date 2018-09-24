Strangest Football Transfers of All Time

Real Madrid signed a player that couldn't get into West Ham's team

Sometimes in football, we get an incredibly strange transfer that no football fan or analyst would have ever predicted. These transfers are normally performed by the big teams and are usually done extremely late in the transfer window. Unsurprising, a lot of these deals do not work out. So here are five of the strangest football transfers of all time.

#5 Robinho

Man City signed the Brazilian late on deadline day

In the Summer of 2008, everybody in world football expected the Brazilian winger to sign with Chelsea. On deadline day, Manchester City came out of nowhere and smashed their transfer record to sign the Brazilian for £32.5 million. While this transfer may not seem strange in today's market, at the time Manchester City were a mid-table Premier League table team. The transfer also materialised on the day that Manchester City's current owners took over the club. Whilst it didn't work out for Robinho in Manchester, the Brazilian paved the way for other superstars to join the newly mega-rich club.

#4 Carlos Tevez

How West Ham attracted Tevez to the club remains a mystery

In 2006, Tevez was one of the highest rated young players in the world, in addition to being a full Argentina international. West Ham pulled off one of the biggest coups in football history when they signed both Tevez and Javier Mascherano, on permanent deals. The striker scored a number of important goals, including one on the final day of the season which kept West Ham in the Premier League. The whole transfer was marred in controversy, however, as West Ham were accused of breaking rules to sign the Argentine pair. Tevez's representative bought out his contract after just one year in London and he soon joined Manchester United.

