Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Strasbourg will host Angers at the Stade de la Meinau on Saturday in another round of Ligue 1 football.

The home side have endured an underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves in the drop zone. They secured a 2-0 win over Montpellier a fortnight ago but soon returned to their old ways, losing 2-0 to Lille last Sunday after a largely disappointing performance that saw them fail to hit the target throughout the game.

Strasbourg sit 17th in the league table with just 18 points from 23 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Angers have not fared much better than their weekend opponents this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel. They played out a 1-1 home draw against newly-promoted Auxerre in their last league outing and were perhaps fortunate to pick up the sole point as their opponents squandered a last-minute penalty kick.

Strasbourg vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Strasbourg and Angers. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five league games in this fixture.

Angers have the worst defensive record in the French top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

Strasbourg have picked up just nine points on home turf in the league this season, the third-fewest in Ligue 1 so far.

The hosts have scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Ajaccio (18) have scored fewer.

Le Racing have picked up just two clean sheets in the league this season. Only Troyes (1) have picked up fewer.

Strasbourg vs Angers Prediction

Strasbourg have lost three of their last four league games and have won just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. They, however, picked up a 2-0 win over Montpellier in their last game at the Stade de la Meinau to record their first home win of the season and will hope to build on that this weekend.

Angers are without a win in their last 15 Ligue 1 matches, with 13 of those games ending in defeat. They have lost six of their last seven away league games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Strasbourg 1-0 Angers

Strasbourg vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Strasbourg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

